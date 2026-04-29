Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.14.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA remained flat at $53.85 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 500,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,332. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.The business had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $523,082.08. The trade was a 59.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ross Moat sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $114,988.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at $584,368.82. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,479 shares of company stock worth $2,832,812. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 281.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,984 shares of the company's stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 57,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 282,288 shares of the company's stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 180,029 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,163,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 247,301 shares of the company's stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 75,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Kiniksa reported $0.27 EPS vs. consensus $0.18 and revenue of $214.3M (up 55.5% YoY), signaling robust product performance (ARCALYST). Strong margin and revenue beat validate growth momentum. Zacks EPS/Revenue Beat

Q1 beat — Kiniksa reported $0.27 EPS vs. consensus $0.18 and revenue of $214.3M (up 55.5% YoY), signaling robust product performance (ARCALYST). Strong margin and revenue beat validate growth momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 product guidance — Management increased expected ARCALYST net product revenue to $930–$945M (above consensus ~$912.7M), implying stronger full-year sales and supporting upward revisions to company forecasts. Press Release

Raised 2026 product guidance — Management increased expected ARCALYST net product revenue to $930–$945M (above consensus ~$912.7M), implying stronger full-year sales and supporting upward revisions to company forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target increase — Jefferies raised its price target from $58 to $71 and maintains a “buy,” signaling institutional support and a ~32% implied upside from the recent price. Benzinga: Jefferies Raise

Analyst upgrade/price-target increase — Jefferies raised its price target from $58 to $71 and maintains a “buy,” signaling institutional support and a ~32% implied upside from the recent price. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline catalyst — KPL-387 (recurrent pericarditis) Phase 2 data expected in 2H 2026 with Phase 3 initiation targeted by year-end; a positive readout would be a material upside catalyst. Press Release (pipeline)

Pipeline catalyst — KPL-387 (recurrent pericarditis) Phase 2 data expected in 2H 2026 with Phase 3 initiation targeted by year-end; a positive readout would be a material upside catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Balance sheet — Cash increased to $468.1M at quarter end, improving runway and optionality for ops or BD; supportive but not immediately catalytic. Press Release (cash)

Balance sheet — Cash increased to $468.1M at quarter end, improving runway and optionality for ops or BD; supportive but not immediately catalytic. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Full earnings transcript and presentation/slides were published (useful for modeling and management commentary). Earnings Call Transcript Slide Presentation

Investor materials available — Full earnings transcript and presentation/slides were published (useful for modeling and management commentary). Negative Sentiment: Valuation/return expectations — The shares trade at a high trailing P/E (~72.8) which could limit upside unless growth and pipeline milestones continue to outpace expectations. This may temper some investors despite the beat. MarketBeat (valuation)

Valuation/return expectations — The shares trade at a high trailing P/E (~72.8) which could limit upside unless growth and pipeline milestones continue to outpace expectations. This may temper some investors despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Guidance clarity — an entry noted FY-2026 EPS guidance text was incomplete in reporting; any ambiguity on EPS guidance or the company’s cadence could cause short-term volatility until clarified. Press Release (guidance)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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