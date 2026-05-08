Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price target suggests a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock's previous close.

MP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities upgraded MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on MP Materials in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.33.

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MP Materials Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:MP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $68.88. 4,425,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company's 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 259,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $16,595,231.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,505,965 shares in the company, valued at $800,756,938.95. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,020. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $21,969,816. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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