Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.09% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Vera Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.90.

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Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VERA opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $701,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 198,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,519,394.92. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,387. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vera Therapeutics received FDA accelerated approval for TRUTAKNA in adult patients with primary IgA nephropathy, a major regulatory milestone that can unlock initial revenue and validate the company’s lead program. Article Title

Vera Therapeutics received FDA accelerated approval for TRUTAKNA in adult patients with primary IgA nephropathy, a major regulatory milestone that can unlock initial revenue and validate the company’s lead program. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target on Vera Therapeutics from $110 to $125 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling increased optimism after the approval. Article Title

HC Wainwright raised its price target on Vera Therapeutics from $110 to $125 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling increased optimism after the approval. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment around the FDA win. Article Title

Bank of America also lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment around the FDA win. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports noted the stock surged after the FDA decision, suggesting investors see the approval as a key catalyst for future growth. Article Title

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

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