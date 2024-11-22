Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.97, but opened at $8.69. Weibo shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 361,407 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura Securities raised Weibo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.23.

Weibo Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Weibo's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

