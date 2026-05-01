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Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Weir Group logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Weir Group carries a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" from six brokerages, comprised of 1 sell, 2 holds, 2 buys and 1 strong buy.
  • Shares opened at $18.46 (down about 2.5%), trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages (~$20.5) and within a 52‑week range of $14.47 to $24.85.
  • Weir Group is a Glasgow‑based engineering firm supplying equipment and aftermarket services to mining, oil & gas and power sectors, including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills.
  • Interested in Weir Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEGRY. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Weir Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEGRY

Weir Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WEGRY opened at $18.46 on Friday. Weir Group has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Weir Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company's Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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