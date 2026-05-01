Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEGRY. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Weir Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on WEGRY

Weir Group Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WEGRY opened at $18.46 on Friday. Weir Group has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Weir Group Company Profile

Weir Group PLC is a Glasgow‐based engineering firm specializing in the design, manufacture and aftermarket servicing of equipment for the minerals, oil & gas and power industries. Founded in 1871, the company has built a reputation for delivering robust solutions that improve safety, efficiency and sustainability across challenging industrial environments. Its core focus lies in high‐performance equipment that supports critical processes such as ore extraction, fluid handling and pressure management.

The company's Minerals division supplies a comprehensive range of products including slurry pumps, hydrocyclones, crushers and grinding mills, which are widely used in mining and quarrying operations.

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