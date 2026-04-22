Wells Fargo & Company Boosts 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $165.00

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the conglomerate's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.27.

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3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $177.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.04 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 95.36%. 3M's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,558.75. This represents a 66.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. American Trust grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,205 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

3M News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting 3M this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and margin improvement — 3M reported adjusted EPS of $2.14 (above consensus), operating margin expansion and confirmed FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.50–8.70), which underpins near-term valuation and cash‑flow expectations. 3M Reports First-Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 earnings beat and margin improvement — 3M reported adjusted EPS of $2.14 (above consensus), operating margin expansion and confirmed FY2026 guidance (EPS 8.50–8.70), which underpins near-term valuation and cash‑flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $170 (from $160) and kept a Hold — that implies meaningful upside versus current levels and signals some analyst confidence in the company’s margin recovery and guidance. Jefferies Adjusts 3M Price Target

Jefferies raised its price target to $170 (from $160) and kept a Hold — that implies meaningful upside versus current levels and signals some analyst confidence in the company’s margin recovery and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $171 (from $181) but kept a Hold — a downgrade in target magnitude but still above the stock, producing mixed signaling rather than a clear sell/upgrade case. Deutsche Bank Adjusts 3M Price Target

Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $171 (from $181) but kept a Hold — a downgrade in target magnitude but still above the stock, producing mixed signaling rather than a clear sell/upgrade case. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage highlights productivity gains and strategic moves amid mixed growth signals — useful context for investors evaluating whether cost actions can sustain margins if organic growth stays modest. MMM Q1 deep dive

Analyst and media coverage highlights productivity gains and strategic moves amid mixed growth signals — useful context for investors evaluating whether cost actions can sustain margins if organic growth stays modest. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $133 and assigned an Underperform — a clear bearish signal that implies near‑term downside and likely contributed to selling pressure. RBC Trims Price Target on 3M

Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target to $133 and assigned an Underperform — a clear bearish signal that implies near‑term downside and likely contributed to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Earlier Citi (and other brokers) trimmed targets ahead of Q1, which keeps a cloud over sentiment despite the beat — multiple modest downgrades raise the risk of further analyst mark‑downs if organic growth disappoints. Citigroup Lowers 3M Price Target

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

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