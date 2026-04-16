Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $332.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $304.00 to $332.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Everest Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $366.14.

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Everest Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of EG stock opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.34. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $368.29. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $330.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $13.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($18.39) EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Everest Group by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

More Everest Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Everest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $454 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside vs. the current price and likely prompting fresh buying interest. Bank of America Boosts Everest Group Price Target

Bank of America raised its price target to $454 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside vs. the current price and likely prompting fresh buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research nudged several future-quarter EPS estimates higher (notably Q1 2028 to $16.69, Q3 2027 to $12.24, and Q4 2027 to $11.51), which supports modestly improved longer-term earnings expectations for EG. (Zacks Research updates)

Zacks Research nudged several future-quarter EPS estimates higher (notably Q1 2028 to $16.69, Q3 2027 to $12.24, and Q4 2027 to $11.51), which supports modestly improved longer-term earnings expectations for EG. (Zacks Research updates) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks kept a "Hold" rating on EG and the consensus full‑year EPS figure cited remains $47.93 — the firm’s revisions are small in magnitude, so near-term impact is limited and sentiment is mixed rather than decisive. (Zacks Research updates)

Zacks kept a "Hold" rating on EG and the consensus full‑year EPS figure cited remains $47.93 — the firm’s revisions are small in magnitude, so near-term impact is limited and sentiment is mixed rather than decisive. (Zacks Research updates) Negative Sentiment: At the same time, Zacks trimmed several near‑term and FY2026 EPS estimates (including Q1–Q4 2026 adjustments and a slight cut to FY2026 to $53.11), which could temper upside if results follow the lowered trajectory. These are incremental downward revisions rather than large blows to guidance. (Zacks Research updates)

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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