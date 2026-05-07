Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $560.00 to $571.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $672.80.

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AppLovin Stock Up 8.2%

APP stock traded up $38.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,218,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.67. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,255,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,244 shares of company stock worth $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key AppLovin News

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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