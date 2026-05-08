Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Price

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the construction company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. Stephens cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Installed Building Products from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $252.27.

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Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.80. 82,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,489. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $287.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.19. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $150.83 and a 12 month high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.92 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The firm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,410 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $413,567.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,954.63. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.06, for a total value of $125,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,638,835.14. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,853 shares of the construction company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,850 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Blalock Williams LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. Watchtower Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Watchtower Advisors LP now owns 32,277 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Installed Building Products

Here are the key news stories impacting Installed Building Products this week:

Positive Sentiment: Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share (ex-dividend date June 15, payable June 30), signaling continued shareholder returns despite softer results. Business Wire: Q1 Results & Dividend

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share (ex-dividend date June 15, payable June 30), signaling continued shareholder returns despite softer results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pieces and comparisons are circulating as investors re-assess IBP versus peers and housing exposure; these provide context but are not immediate catalysts. Yahoo Finance: Valuation / Macro Headwinds

Analyst/valuation pieces and comparisons are circulating as investors re-assess IBP versus peers and housing exposure; these provide context but are not immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials (press release, slide deck, conference call transcript) are available for deeper detail on regional trends, margin drivers and acquisition impacts — useful for modeling recovery timing. MarketBeat: Q1 Materials & Call

Investor materials (press release, slide deck, conference call transcript) are available for deeper detail on regional trends, margin drivers and acquisition impacts — useful for modeling recovery timing. Negative Sentiment: Q1 results missed expectations: EPS $1.79 (vs. ~1.96–2.09 consensus) and revenue $660.5M (down 3.5% YoY and below estimates). The weaker top- and bottom-line drove a sharp share-price reaction as investors price in slower housing activity. MSN: IBP Misses Q1; Stock Drops

Q1 results missed expectations: EPS $1.79 (vs. ~1.96–2.09 consensus) and revenue $660.5M (down 3.5% YoY and below estimates). The weaker top- and bottom-line drove a sharp share-price reaction as investors price in slower housing activity. Negative Sentiment: Stephens cut its price target from $300 to $240 and moved to an "equal weight" rating, reflecting reduced near-term upside and reinforcing cautious analyst sentiment after the print. Benzinga: Stephens Lowers Target

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc NYSE: IBP is a leading national installer of specialty building products serving the U.S. residential construction market. The company partners with homebuilders and contractors to deliver a comprehensive range of interior and exterior finishing services, including insulation, drywall finishing, protective coatings and basement waterproofing systems. By offering a single-source solution, Installed Building Products helps streamline project coordination and ensures consistent service quality across multiple trades.

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Installed Building Products has expanded from a regional insulation installer into a nationwide platform operating in nearly every state.

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