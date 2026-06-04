Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 30.63% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.86.

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Medtronic Trading Up 5.9%

NYSE MDT opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. Medtronic has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33. The company's 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medtronic topped Q4 expectations with revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, supported by strong demand in cardiovascular devices and standout growth in Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which jumped 78% globally. Article Title

Medtronic topped Q4 expectations with revenue of $9.81 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.55, supported by strong demand in cardiovascular devices and standout growth in Cardiac Ablation Solutions, which jumped 78% globally. Positive Sentiment: Management said FY2026 delivered Medtronic’s strongest annual revenue growth in 10 years, while FY2027 guidance calls for 6.75% to 7.25% organic revenue growth and EPS of $5.90 to $6.00, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Management said FY2026 delivered Medtronic’s strongest annual revenue growth in 10 years, while FY2027 guidance calls for 6.75% to 7.25% organic revenue growth and EPS of $5.90 to $6.00, reinforcing the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, a signal of confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Article Title

Medtronic also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.72 per share, a signal of confidence in cash flow and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted momentum in its Hugo robotic surgery platform and new strategic investments in cardiac ablation technologies, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Article Title

The company highlighted momentum in its Hugo robotic surgery platform and new strategic investments in cardiac ablation technologies, which could support longer-term growth and product expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reacted positively even though some investors remain focused on tariff pressures, margin headwinds, and FY2027 EPS guidance that came in slightly below the consensus estimate. Article Title

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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