Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Price

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.69%.The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $248,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,830. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,284 shares of company stock valued at $746,145. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 120.0% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,102 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,946,512 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $156,305,000 after purchasing an additional 536,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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