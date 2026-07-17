Wells Fargo & Company Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $112.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare product maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.51% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.87.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,286,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.18. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $4,926,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,005,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $2,938,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 217.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,522,222 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $566,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,402 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,429,571 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $454,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,368 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $336,815,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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