Wells Fargo & Company Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $215.00

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $186.00 price objective on State Street and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $182.59.

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State Street Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.88. The stock had a trading volume of 530,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,224. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. State Street has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.83.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $243,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,829.78. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $2,260,808.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 255,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,693,789.20. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,583. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,829,271 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $367,041,000 after purchasing an additional 377,568 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 19,199 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,534 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $1,220,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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