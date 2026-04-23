Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Price

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASGN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $62.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ASGN from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of ASGN from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.86.

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ASGN Price Performance

ASGN traded down $16.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.03. 2,230,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,764. ASGN has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $992.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. ASGN has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 85.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company's stock.

More ASGN News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASGN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 operational results showed profitability and cash generation: revenue of $968.3M, adjusted EBITDA $83.6M (8.6% margin), operating cash flow $18.5M and free cash flow $9.1M, indicating underlying cash conversion despite the headline miss. BusinessWire: Q1 Release

Q1 operational results showed profitability and cash generation: revenue of $968.3M, adjusted EBITDA $83.6M (8.6% margin), operating cash flow $18.5M and free cash flow $9.1M, indicating underlying cash conversion despite the headline miss. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the conference call transcript/slides are available for investors who want line-item detail and management commentary. Review the slides and transcript for segment trends and bookings color. Q1 Slide Deck Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and the conference call transcript/slides are available for investors who want line-item detail and management commentary. Review the slides and transcript for segment trends and bookings color. Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share missed materially: GAAP EPS $0.69 vs. consensus ~$0.98, and revenue was essentially flat YoY — a clear EPS shortfall versus Street expectations. Zacks: EPS Miss

Earnings per share missed materially: GAAP EPS $0.69 vs. consensus ~$0.98, and revenue was essentially flat YoY — a clear EPS shortfall versus Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $0.72–$0.90, well below the consensus (~$1.28), signaling weaker near-term profitability and driving downward revisions. MarketBeat: Guidance Update

Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance was set at $0.72–$0.90, well below the consensus (~$1.28), signaling weaker near-term profitability and driving downward revisions. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reacted quickly: BMO cut ASGN from Outperform to Market Perform (PT $33), Truist cut from Buy to Hold (PT $33), and Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $62 to $38 and to Neutral — consensus analyst tone is turning conservative, pressuring the stock. Benzinga: Downgrades TickerReport The Fly

Analysts reacted quickly: BMO cut ASGN from Outperform to Market Perform (PT $33), Truist cut from Buy to Hold (PT $33), and Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $62 to $38 and to Neutral — consensus analyst tone is turning conservative, pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: unusually high volume accompanied a sharp share decline as investors priced in lower near-term earnings and repositioned after the analyst cuts. See market summary for intraday volume and trade details. MarketBeat: Stock Summary

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated NYSE: ASGN is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company's model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN's service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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