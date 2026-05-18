Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock Price

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.47.

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CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. 1,736,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,773,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $348.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CocaCola

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company's stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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