Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNSA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.00.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock remained flat at $53.85 during trading on Wednesday. 336,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,467. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $363,972.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $363,972.78. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Ross Moat sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $114,988.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at $584,368.82. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,479 shares of company stock worth $2,832,812. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: Kiniksa reported EPS of $0.27 vs. consensus $0.18 and revenue of $214.3M (up 55.5% YoY), showing strong top- and bottom-line execution. This is the primary near-term catalyst supporting higher valuation. Article Title

Q1 results beat expectations: Kiniksa reported EPS of $0.27 vs. consensus $0.18 and revenue of $214.3M (up 55.5% YoY), showing strong top- and bottom-line execution. This is the primary near-term catalyst supporting higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY-2026 revenue outlook: Management now expects ARCALYST net product revenue of $930M–$945M for 2026 (above street consensus ~$912.7M), which supports margin and cash-flow improvement expectations. Article Title

Raised FY-2026 revenue outlook: Management now expects ARCALYST net product revenue of $930M–$945M for 2026 (above street consensus ~$912.7M), which supports margin and cash-flow improvement expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and big price-target raise: Jefferies raised its price target from $58 to $71 and reiterated a Buy, implying meaningful upside from current levels and adding buy-side momentum. Article Title

Analyst upgrade and big price-target raise: Jefferies raised its price target from $58 to $71 and reiterated a Buy, implying meaningful upside from current levels and adding buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction and cash runway: ARCALYST Q1 net product revenue of $214.3M (56% YoY) and cash balance of $468.1M give Kiniksa financial flexibility to fund growth and late-stage development. Article Title

Commercial traction and cash runway: ARCALYST Q1 net product revenue of $214.3M (56% YoY) and cash balance of $468.1M give Kiniksa financial flexibility to fund growth and late-stage development. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline catalyst on the horizon: KPL-387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data expected in 2H-2026, with a Phase 3 pivotal trial planned to start by year-end — a clear binary catalyst for longer-term upside. Article Title

Pipeline catalyst on the horizon: KPL-387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data expected in 2H-2026, with a Phase 3 pivotal trial planned to start by year-end — a clear binary catalyst for longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and transcript provide color and Q&A; investors should review management’s commentary for details on assumptions behind the guidance and commercial cadence. Article Title

Earnings call and transcript provide color and Q&A; investors should review management’s commentary for details on assumptions behind the guidance and commercial cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Company slide deck and press release are available for detailed figures and model inputs (useful for updating financial models). Article Title

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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