Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Stock Price

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.64.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $13,714,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on SEI from $71 to $93 and initiated/maintained a "Buy" stance, signaling broker confidence and creating fresh upside expectations for the stock. Benzinga The Fly

Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on SEI from $71 to $93 and initiated/maintained a "Buy" stance, signaling broker confidence and creating fresh upside expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: SEI reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.26 consensus and $196.2M revenue, and provided updated guidance while announcing a third long‑term contract with a global technology company — concrete operational and revenue drivers that support the stock's rally. Business Wire: Q1 Results & Contract

Q1 results beat expectations: SEI reported $0.44 EPS vs. $0.26 consensus and $196.2M revenue, and provided updated guidance while announcing a third long‑term contract with a global technology company — concrete operational and revenue drivers that support the stock's rally. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call option activity was observed (4,321 calls traded, ~22% above typical call volume), which suggests short‑term bullish positioning by traders and may amplify intraday upside. (No external link provided.)

Unusually large call option activity was observed (4,321 calls traded, ~22% above typical call volume), which suggests short‑term bullish positioning by traders and may amplify intraday upside. (No external link provided.) Neutral Sentiment: Management held the Q1 earnings call and released an accompanying slide deck; transcripts and presentation materials are available for investors doing deeper due diligence. Earnings Call Transcript Slide Deck

Management held the Q1 earnings call and released an accompanying slide deck; transcripts and presentation materials are available for investors doing deeper due diligence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media writeups (Zacks, TipRanks, Seeking Alpha summaries) are highlighting SEI as a momentum/growth name following the quarter; these stories can help attract additional analyst/investor attention but are informational rather than direct operational news. Zacks: Q1 Beat TipRanks: Call Highlights

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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