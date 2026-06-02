Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Visteon from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Visteon in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visteon from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.67.

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Visteon Stock Performance

VC stock opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $81.18 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Visteon's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,275.44. The trade was a 60.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,731.72. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,354 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,708 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Visteon by 1,380.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $4,256,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $2,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,897 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 120.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 112,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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