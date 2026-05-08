Wells Fargo & Company Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $300.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the software maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.41% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.07.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $56.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.02. 2,630,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,932. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $243.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.94. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $180.50 and a 12 month high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $2,233,375.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 370,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,364,114.50. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $6,453,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,683,659,000 after acquiring an additional 345,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $533,993,000 after acquiring an additional 252,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,948 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after acquiring an additional 642,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: HubSpot reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (revenue $881M, EPS $2.72) and raised Q2 and FY 2026 guidance — a fundamental positive that supports the stock’s long-term growth thesis. HubSpot Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

HubSpot reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (revenue $881M, EPS $2.72) and raised Q2 and FY 2026 guidance — a fundamental positive that supports the stock’s long-term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several firms (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Piper Sandler) reaffirmed Outperform/Overweight ratings even after trimming targets — Morgan Stanley still implies sizeable upside with a $350 target. These supportive analyst views can limit downside and attract buyers at lower levels. Analyst Notes

Several firms (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Piper Sandler) reaffirmed Outperform/Overweight ratings even after trimming targets — Morgan Stanley still implies sizeable upside with a $350 target. These supportive analyst views can limit downside and attract buyers at lower levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analysis on HubSpot’s AI strategy (Breeze AI agents) highlight a longer-term bull case but also flag execution and churn risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Breeze AI Agents Driving HubSpot’s Bull Thesis

Coverage and analysis on HubSpot’s AI strategy (Breeze AI agents) highlight a longer-term bull case but also flag execution and churn risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on churn, ARR dynamics and AI product cadence — watch management commentary for guide cadence and churn commentary. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on churn, ARR dynamics and AI product cadence — watch management commentary for guide cadence and churn commentary. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and guide lift, HubSpot shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as some investors focused on signs of AI‑related churn concerns and valuation — a short‑term selling wave that pressured the stock. Shares Plummet Despite Beating Q1

Despite the beat and guide lift, HubSpot shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as some investors focused on signs of AI‑related churn concerns and valuation — a short‑term selling wave that pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup downgraded HUBS from Buy to Neutral with a $230 target (below the current level), adding selling pressure. Citi Downgrade

Citigroup downgraded HUBS from Buy to Neutral with a $230 target (below the current level), adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed an Underperform and cut its target to $180 — a bearish institutional view that can amplify downside momentum. BofA Reaffirms Underperform

Bank of America reaffirmed an Underperform and cut its target to $180 — a bearish institutional view that can amplify downside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (~$216k reported) is small in magnitude but may be noted by traders during a volatile session. Insider Sale Report

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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