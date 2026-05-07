Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $131.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.40.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:J traded down $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $122.39. 488,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,516. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,390.72. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 828.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,988 shares of the company's stock worth $174,434,000 after buying an additional 1,184,068 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,338,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,324,000 after buying an additional 952,151 shares during the period. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 723,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,839,000 after buying an additional 567,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Key Jacobs Solutions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Jacobs Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS $1.75 vs. $1.64 est. and revenue $2.33B vs. $2.28B; adjusted EBITDA and backlog growth cited as strengths. Read More.

Q2 results beat expectations: adjusted EPS $1.75 vs. $1.64 est. and revenue $2.33B vs. $2.28B; adjusted EBITDA and backlog growth cited as strengths. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its FY‑2026 profit outlook, citing strong AI and data‑center infrastructure demand — a structural tailwind for higher‑margin work. Read More.

Company raised its FY‑2026 profit outlook, citing strong AI and data‑center infrastructure demand — a structural tailwind for higher‑margin work. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts are largely bullish: Citigroup raised its price target to $181 with a Buy, and RBC boosted its target to $169, signaling material upside from current levels. Read More. — additional coverage cited on Benzinga/TickerReport. Read More.

Analysts are largely bullish: Citigroup raised its price target to $181 with a Buy, and RBC boosted its target to $169, signaling material upside from current levels. Read More. — additional coverage cited on Benzinga/TickerReport. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $7.10–$7.35 — roughly in line with consensus — leaving room for modelers to debate margin cadence. Read More.

Management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $7.10–$7.35 — roughly in line with consensus — leaving room for modelers to debate margin cadence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper review of backlog, book‑to‑bill and segment trends. Read More.

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for deeper review of backlog, book‑to‑bill and segment trends. Read More. Negative Sentiment: GAAP turned negative for the quarter (GAAP net loss ~$43M; GAAP EPS -$0.32) due to one‑time PA acquisition transaction costs — a headline that can trigger short‑term selling despite strong adjusted results. Read More.

GAAP turned negative for the quarter (GAAP net loss ~$43M; GAAP EPS -$0.32) due to one‑time PA acquisition transaction costs — a headline that can trigger short‑term selling despite strong adjusted results. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance was set below some street estimates (company cited ~$13.0B vs. consensus nearer $13.3B), creating concern about near‑term top‑line pacing. Read More.

Revenue guidance was set below some street estimates (company cited ~$13.0B vs. consensus nearer $13.3B), creating concern about near‑term top‑line pacing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts moved higher: KeyCorp trimmed its target to $150, and the stock sits below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and close to its one‑year low — technicals that can amplify downside on mixed news. Read More.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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