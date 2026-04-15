Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $101.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock's current price.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Freedom Capital downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.75.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. 13,196,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,026,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This trade represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Loan growth and trading help profits — management highlighted accelerating loan growth and strong trading revenue that supported quarterly net income. WFC Q1 Deep Dive

Loan growth and trading help profits — management highlighted accelerating loan growth and strong trading revenue that supported quarterly net income. Positive Sentiment: Cost discipline and digital investments — Wells Fargo emphasized ongoing headcount reductions and investments in digital/AI to improve efficiency, which can help margins over time. CEO on headcount reductions

Cost discipline and digital investments — Wells Fargo emphasized ongoing headcount reductions and investments in digital/AI to improve efficiency, which can help margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headline EPS/revenue reads — headlines vary (some outlets show a small EPS beat, others a slight miss), but consensus view is the quarter was mixed: profit up, revenue and net interest income below some expectations. Investors focused on the revenue/NII gap rather than the bottom‑line number. MarketBeat: Earnings summary

Mixed headline EPS/revenue reads — headlines vary (some outlets show a small EPS beat, others a slight miss), but consensus view is the quarter was mixed: profit up, revenue and net interest income below some expectations. Investors focused on the revenue/NII gap rather than the bottom‑line number. Neutral Sentiment: Private‑credit exposure disclosed — Wells disclosed roughly $36.2B of exposure to private‑credit firms, a metric investors are watching but which so far has not produced losses. It raises credit‑quality vigilance. Bloomberg: private‑credit exposure

Private‑credit exposure disclosed — Wells disclosed roughly $36.2B of exposure to private‑credit firms, a metric investors are watching but which so far has not produced losses. It raises credit‑quality vigilance. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and net interest income missed Street forecasts — Q1 revenue trailed estimates and NII fell short, signaling margin pressure from lower loan yields and higher funding costs; that’s the central reason traders are selling. Yahoo: Revenue trails views

Revenue and net interest income missed Street forecasts — Q1 revenue trailed estimates and NII fell short, signaling margin pressure from lower loan yields and higher funding costs; that’s the central reason traders are selling. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut price targets — Barclays, Bank of America and Piper Sandler trimmed targets after the quarter, reflecting growing doubt on Wells’ ability to rapidly restore ROTCE and margins. Analyst downgrades amplify selling pressure. 247WallSt: price target cuts

Analysts cut price targets — Barclays, Bank of America and Piper Sandler trimmed targets after the quarter, reflecting growing doubt on Wells’ ability to rapidly restore ROTCE and margins. Analyst downgrades amplify selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Technical and sentiment selling — shares broke below the 50‑day moving average, triggering technical selling and momentum‑based outflows. Barchart: technical break

Technical and sentiment selling — shares broke below the 50‑day moving average, triggering technical selling and momentum‑based outflows. Negative Sentiment: Mortgage/housing weakness and rising rates — the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slid, reflecting mortgage‑rate pain that could hurt originations and fee income. Higher mortgage rates and a weaker housing outlook are a headwind. RTTNews: homebuilder confidence

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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