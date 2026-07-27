Wells Fargo & Company Raises Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$75.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CPX. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$82.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$80.56.

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Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPX stock traded down C$1.60 on Monday, reaching C$70.14. The stock had a trading volume of 279,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,295. The stock has a market cap of C$10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$56.08 and a 1 year high of C$77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.99.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other Capital Power news, insider Jason Daniel Comandante sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.88, for a total transaction of C$112,320.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,279.68. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power TSX: CPX is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities, plus battery energy storage across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future.

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