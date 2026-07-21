Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $155.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the company's previous close.

DORM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dorman Products from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dorman Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.50.

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Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.78. 179,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,658. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.97. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $98.44 and a 12-month high of $166.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $528.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dorman Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.100-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 594.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman's offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company's extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

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