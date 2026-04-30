Wells Fargo & Company Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $104.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on eBay from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.44.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.09. 3,809,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock worth $11,327,504. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,613,332 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $5,018,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in eBay by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,020,923 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $785,722,000 after acquiring an additional 692,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in eBay by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,748,177 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $674,866,000 after acquiring an additional 384,570 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,263,191 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $478,687,000 after acquiring an additional 141,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — eBay reported $3.09B revenue (+19.5% YoY) and $1.66 non‑GAAP EPS, above consensus; GMV rose 18% and management returned $639M to shareholders (repurchases + dividends). PR Newswire

Q1 beat — eBay reported $3.09B revenue (+19.5% YoY) and $1.66 non‑GAAP EPS, above consensus; GMV rose 18% and management returned $639M to shareholders (repurchases + dividends). Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy and kept a $122 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction in eBay’s long‑term growth drivers and AI/GMV momentum. Benzinga

Needham reaffirmed a Buy and kept a $122 price target, signaling continued analyst conviction in eBay’s long‑term growth drivers and AI/GMV momentum. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and cash returns highlighted on the call — $500M buybacks + $139M dividends in Q1 — providing shareholder support even as growth normalizes. PR Newswire

Capital return and cash returns highlighted on the call — $500M buybacks + $139M dividends in Q1 — providing shareholder support even as growth normalizes. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price‑target moves are mixed but generally constructive: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PT to $110 (Neutral), UBS and others also nudged targets higher, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT slightly but kept Overweight. Benzinga / MarketScreener

Analyst price‑target moves are mixed but generally constructive: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PT to $110 (Neutral), UBS and others also nudged targets higher, while Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT slightly but kept Overweight. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters and company commentary note eBay expects Q2 revenue above estimates at the midpoint, signaling steady demand, though details on margins/segment dynamics will matter. Reuters

Reuters and company commentary note eBay expects Q2 revenue above estimates at the midpoint, signaling steady demand, though details on margins/segment dynamics will matter. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed on EPS and GMV trajectory — management set Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $1.09–$1.14 (below the ~$1.44 consensus) and guided Q2 GMV that’s lower than Q1, prompting concerns about near‑term growth reacceleration. Yahoo / Earnings Highlights

Q2 guidance disappointed on EPS and GMV trajectory — management set Q2 non‑GAAP EPS of $1.09–$1.14 (below the ~$1.44 consensus) and guided Q2 GMV that’s lower than Q1, prompting concerns about near‑term growth reacceleration. Negative Sentiment: Operational risk: a multi‑day marketplace outage has raised investor questions about resilience and potential short‑term revenue disruption; limited disclosure is keeping sentiment cautious. Yahoo / Outage

Operational risk: a multi‑day marketplace outage has raised investor questions about resilience and potential short‑term revenue disruption; limited disclosure is keeping sentiment cautious. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage highlights that despite the beat, the softer outlook and Q2 GMV range drove sellers/investors to trim positions, explaining intraday weakness. Blockonomi

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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