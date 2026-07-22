Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $247.45 and last traded at $246.5860, with a volume of 2550233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.84.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Welltower from $249.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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