Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . 33,700,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session's volume of 11,094,753 shares.The stock last traded at $7.5720 and had previously closed at $7.86.

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Key Stories Impacting Wendy's

Here are the key news stories impacting Wendy's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Retail traders are aggressively buying WEN as WallStreetBets chatter and short-squeeze speculation fuel a meme-stock rally, sending trading volume surging. Wendy's shares soar for a second day as retail investors pile into their new meme darling

Retail traders are aggressively buying WEN as WallStreetBets chatter and short-squeeze speculation fuel a meme-stock rally, sending trading volume surging. Positive Sentiment: Wendy’s recent CFO hire, Steve Cirulis, is adding turnaround optimism and helping reinforce the bullish retail narrative around the stock. Wendy’s names Steve Cirulis CFO

Wendy’s recent CFO hire, Steve Cirulis, is adding turnaround optimism and helping reinforce the bullish retail narrative around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The stock has seen multiple LULD trading pauses, reflecting extreme volatility rather than a clear change in business fundamentals.

The stock has seen multiple LULD trading pauses, reflecting extreme volatility rather than a clear change in business fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Several articles note that the rally is largely disconnected from operating performance, with analysts and commentators warning that the meme-driven move may not be sustainable. Wendy's stock soars as meme traders target another turnaround play

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEN. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wendy's in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wendy's in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Wendy's in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on shares of Wendy's in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy's

Wendy's Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Wendy's had a return on equity of 136.46% and a net margin of 6.77%.The firm had revenue of $432.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wendy's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy's Company will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wendy's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Wendy's's payout ratio is 71.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wendy's by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,843,438 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $158,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,269 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wendy's by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,091,847 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $59,075,000 after purchasing an additional 227,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wendy's by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,549,066 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $54,554,000 after purchasing an additional 357,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wendy's by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,446,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,368,000 after purchasing an additional 102,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Wendy's by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,493,752 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 236,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company's stock.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company NASDAQ: WEN operates as a global quick-service restaurant chain, best known for its square-shaped beef patties, fresh ingredient sourcing and signature Frosty dessert. The company's menu features a variety of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, breakfast sandwiches, sides and beverages, designed to appeal to a broad customer base seeking both classic and contemporary fast-food options. Wendy's has placed particular emphasis on product innovation, introducing limited-time offerings and revamped core menu items to maintain customer interest and respond to evolving dining trends.

Founded in 1969 by entrepreneur Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, Wendy's expanded rapidly through both company-owned and franchised outlets.

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