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Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Werner Enterprises logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly results: Werner reported EPS of $0.02, beating estimates by $0.03, but revenue of $730.14M missed expectations of $806.7M and the company posted a negative net margin of -0.48%.
  • Dividend declared: The company announced a $0.14 quarterly dividend payable May 6 (ex-dividend April 13), implying a $0.56 annualized payout and a 1.6% yield despite a -233% payout ratio.
  • Analyst and market stance: MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Reduce" with an average price target of $33.85, while the stock traded around $34.40 and the firm has a $2.06B market capitalization.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $730.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $806.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,057,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Werner Enterprises's payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Werner Enterprises

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO Eric J. Downing sold 1,418 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $49,318.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,801.88. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

Read More

Earnings History for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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