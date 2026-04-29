Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Werner Enterprises from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $34.69.

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Werner Enterprises Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of WERN traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. 1,560,593 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $730.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.Werner Enterprises's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

In other news, COO Eric J. Downing sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $49,318.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,801.88. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,510,354 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,428 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 539.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,670,737 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,556 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $34,201,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 572.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,297,054 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,160 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $23,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Werner Enterprises

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About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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