Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $806.7010 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Werner Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company's fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. Werner Enterprises's dividend payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $33.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In related news, COO Eric J. Downing sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $49,318.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,801.88. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,452 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,758 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company's stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America's largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner's core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

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