WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.2222.

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of WESCO International from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th.

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WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock opened at $327.69 on Friday. WESCO International has a one year low of $197.96 and a one year high of $377.90. The company's fifty day moving average price is $348.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.82%. WESCO International's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 4,445 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.21, for a total value of $1,614,468.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,035,823.78. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 2,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $905,532.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,504,742.50. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WESCO International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $89,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,068 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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