WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $330.00 and last traded at $314.46, with a volume of 454878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.59.

Get WESCO International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of WESCO International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's fifty day moving average is $285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.WESCO International's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.06 per share, with a total value of $372,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,718. This represents a 10.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 17,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $5,274,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,825. This trade represents a 37.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,114 shares of company stock worth $6,128,353. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 166.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 133 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WESCO International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WESCO International wasn't on the list.

While WESCO International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here