WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $374.69 and last traded at $372.84, with a volume of 59545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $363.57.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $352.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on WESCO International from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised WESCO International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCC

WESCO International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.79%.WESCO International's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.000-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 9,910 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $3,562,446.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,762.28. The trade was a 33.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash Khurana sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,436,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,052,225.75. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 144,486 shares of company stock valued at $51,846,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,739 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 686,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,930 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in WESCO International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $110,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in WESCO International by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 364,502 shares of the technology company's stock worth $89,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company's stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

Further Reading

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