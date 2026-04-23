WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $5.8548 billion for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WESCO International Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of WCC stock opened at $314.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. WESCO International has a one year low of $151.45 and a one year high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from WESCO International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WESCO International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price objective on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered WESCO International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WESCO International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WESCO International

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 2,747 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $831,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,865 shares in the company, valued at $8,734,837.65. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.06 per share, with a total value of $372,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,070,718. This trade represents a 10.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,128,353. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $573,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,604 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company's stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

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