West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.98), Zacks reports. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

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West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. 158,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.09. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $57.34 and a twelve month high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. West Fraser Timber's dividend payout ratio is currently -10.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $81.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on West Fraser Timber

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,613,139 shares of the company's stock worth $220,799,000 after acquiring an additional 802,477 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,573 shares of the company's stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 442,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,129,765 shares of the company's stock worth $191,261,000 after acquiring an additional 135,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,647 shares of the company's stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 125,059 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. NYSE: WFG is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser's integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

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