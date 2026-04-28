West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.1025 and last traded at $18.3050, with a volume of 1388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised West Japan Railway from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. On average, analysts expect that West Japan Railway will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company OTCMKTS: WJRYY, commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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