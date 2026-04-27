West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session's volume of 24,103 shares.The stock last traded at $18.4550 and had previously closed at $18.59.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Japan Railway currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on WJRYY

West Japan Railway Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company OTCMKTS: WJRYY, commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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