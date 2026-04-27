Free Trial
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
West Japan Railway logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-strong trading volume: About 56,661 shares changed hands Monday — a 135% rise from the prior session — with the ADR last trading at $18.4550 (previous close $18.59) and the stock down roughly 0.9%.
  • Quarterly results and guidance: West Japan Railway reported Q results of $0.67 EPS (vs. $0.60 expected) and $3.0B revenue (slightly below $3.04B expected), and set FY2026 EPS guidance at 1.68, matching analysts' consensus.
  • Analyst view and valuation: Zacks upgraded the stock from "strong sell" to "hold," while the company trades at a P/E of 10.47 with a market cap of about $8.40 billion and 50/200-day moving averages near $20.22/$20.26.
  • Interested in West Japan Railway? Here are five stocks we like better.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 56,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session's volume of 24,103 shares.The stock last traded at $18.4550 and had previously closed at $18.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of West Japan Railway from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Japan Railway currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on WJRYY

West Japan Railway Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Japan Railway Company OTCMKTS: WJRYY, commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in West Japan Railway Right Now?

Before you consider West Japan Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and West Japan Railway wasn't on the list.

While West Japan Railway currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines