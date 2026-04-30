West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.2352. West Japan Railway shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 16,255 shares trading hands.

Get West Japan Railway alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised West Japan Railway from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company OTCMKTS: WJRYY, commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider West Japan Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and West Japan Railway wasn't on the list.

While West Japan Railway currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here