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West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
West Japan Railway logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Shares of West Japan Railway gapped down, opening at $17.2352 from a prior close of $18.45 and last trading at $17.09 (about a 6.3% decline), below its 50- and 200-day moving averages near $20.
  • On fundamentals, the company reported Q results with an EPS beat ($0.67 vs. $0.60) but a slight revenue miss ($3.0B vs. $3.04B), set FY2026 guidance at about 1.68 EPS, and saw Zacks raise its rating from "strong sell" to "hold" while the consensus remains "Hold"; the stock trades at a P/E of 9.77 and market cap of $7.84B.
  • Five stocks we like better than West Japan Railway.

Shares of West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.2352. West Japan Railway shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 16,255 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised West Japan Railway from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 6.75%.West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Japan Railway Company OTCMKTS: WJRYY, commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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