West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $333.89 and last traded at $331.6530, with a volume of 31127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.75.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $340.09.

View Our Latest Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $859,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,905.60. This trade represents a 14.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This trade represents a 37.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,704,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,545,899,000 after purchasing an additional 388,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $715,884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,330 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,850,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $784,259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $512,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,561,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $429,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company's stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

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