West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Wolfe Research

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WST. Barclays raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $331.91.

Get WST alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $312.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $285.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $330.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.45. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $779.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services's revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.750 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $269,400.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,920.41. This trade represents a 37.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,817 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $859,748.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 16,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,135,905.60. The trade was a 14.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 945 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a global developer and manufacturer of components, systems and services that enable the containment and delivery of injectable drugs. The company focuses on high-quality packaging and delivery solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, producing primary drug packaging components and specialized drug delivery devices used for vaccines, biologics and other injectable therapies. West is known for its elastomeric closures, seals and polymer components that maintain sterility and compatibility with sensitive drug formulations.

In addition to component manufacturing, West provides engineered delivery systems and support services across the product lifecycle.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider West Pharmaceutical Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and West Pharmaceutical Services wasn't on the list.

While West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here