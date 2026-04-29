Western Midstream Partners (WES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $1.0328 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.44). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 30.52%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Western Midstream Partners's payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Western Midstream Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Robert G. Phillips purchased 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,237.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,846.24. The trade was a 30.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher B. Dial sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $248,975.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 185,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,215.85. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 236,768 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45,930 shares during the period. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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