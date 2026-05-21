Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and traded as low as $13.33. Western New England Bancorp shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 42,476 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNEB shares. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Western New England Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNEB

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $271.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Western New England Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip R. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,497 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,735.49. The trade was a 28.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 52,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,123 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 220,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company's stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Westfield Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Its operations focus on serving small to mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers, with a strategy centered on relationship-driven banking and community involvement.

The company's core offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with business cash-management solutions.

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