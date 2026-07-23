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Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Westwood Holdings Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $19.25 versus the $17.28 benchmark, a technical signal some investors may watch closely.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, equal to a 3.1% annualized yield, though the payout ratio is relatively high at 72.29%.
  • Insider and institutional activity has been notable: director Susan M. Byrne sold 7,129 shares, while institutional investors now own 56.64% of the stock and several funds recently increased positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Westwood Holdings Group.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.28 and traded as high as $19.25. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $19.1990, with a volume of 13,753 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westwood Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHG

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $182.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, Director Susan M. Byrne sold 7,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $142,793.87. Following the sale, the director owned 240,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,363.24. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,211. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company's stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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