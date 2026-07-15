WEX (WEX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.06 per share and revenue of $738.0560 million for the quarter. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. WEX had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.29 and a 1 year high of $186.85.

WEX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded WEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $172.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.95 per share, with a total value of $214,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,953.15. This represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,010,739.20. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $1,083,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 549 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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