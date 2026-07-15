What is DOWLING & PARTN's Estimate for CNO FY2026 Earnings?

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group's FY2027 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $48.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded CNO Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.50.

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CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.81. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 926.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,538,000 after acquiring an additional 717,710 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,297,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,996,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 379,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 319,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 86,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $4,429,751.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,971,110.72. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 5,750 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 79,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,550. The trade was a 6.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 95,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.44% of the company's stock.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group's payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

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