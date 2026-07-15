What is DOWLING & PARTN's Estimate for RGA FY2026 Earnings?

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) - Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report released on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $27.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $27.35. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America's current full-year earnings is $26.86 per share.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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RGA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $233.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.99. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $165.52 and a fifty-two week high of $238.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 965.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,440 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 32,673 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $88,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,502,987.55. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,264.04. The trade was a 64.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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