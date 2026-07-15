What is DOWLING & PARTN's Forecast for CRBG FY2026 Earnings?

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corebridge Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Corebridge Financial's current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 1.20%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.10. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, insider David Ditillo sold 4,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 128,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,844,590. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,143,048 shares of the company's stock worth $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 311,133 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,045,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,550,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,295,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 43.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company's stock.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial NYSE: CRBG is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corebridge Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corebridge Financial wasn't on the list.

While Corebridge Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here