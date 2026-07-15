What is DOWLING & PARTN's Forecast for PRU FY2026 Earnings?

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.00. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial's current full-year earnings is $13.82 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Prudential Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $104.58.

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Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PRU opened at $114.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $119.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Prudential Financial's payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

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