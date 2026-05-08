What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for AEM FY2027 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $13.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.12. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $13.07 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $198.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.18.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $191.92 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $255.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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