What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for ENI FY2026 Earnings?

Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ENI in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. Erste Group Bank has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ENI's current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ENI's FY2027 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.30.

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ENI Stock Up 1.1%

ENI stock opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.44. ENI has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company's stock.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6137 per share. This is an increase from ENI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. ENI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.40%.

About ENI

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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