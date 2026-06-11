What is Erste Group Bank's Forecast for RTX FY2026 Earnings?

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for RTX in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will earn $6.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.92. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RTX's current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for RTX's FY2027 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $177.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $183.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.93. RTX has a twelve month low of $135.43 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 62,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,575,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, Wealth Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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